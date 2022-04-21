Tanzania: Minister Suspends District Executive Director for Violating Directive

20 April 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Samwel Mwalongo

MINISTER of State in President's office, Regional Administration and Local Government Mr innocent Bashungwa has suspended Mvomero District council District Executive Director (DED), Mr Hassan Njama to pave the way for investigation after allegedly failing to implement his directives.

The action was taken by the Minister on Tday after the DED failed to implement directives he issued during his official visit to the council last month in Morogoro.

During his visit, Mr Bashungwa noticed loss of some project's funds and misappropriation of 231.84 m/- in the construction of Moringe Sokoine Memorial Secondary School's dining hall, kitchen and dormitories.

On the realization, Mr Bashungwa instructed the DED to take action against all Heads of Departments and staff of the council, who were tasked and violated the procurement procedures in the purchase of materials for the said construction.

He added that since he issued the order no action has been taken against those heads and/or staff, who participated in the implementation of the construction and detected embezzlements.

In a related development, the minister has urged all District Executive Directors countrywide to continue effectively managing and overseeing the development of the assigned projects in their jurisdictions, and take to task any personnel, who misuses their funds.

