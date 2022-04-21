Tanzania: Simba Clap Back At Pirates Attack

SIMBA SC have confirmed filing a formal complaints to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) against Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi for his utterance after the quarterfinal first leg match at Benjamin Mkapa in Dar es Salaam.

In the Sunday encounter, the South African envoys suffered a 1-0 defeat to Simba.

Simba SC CEO Barbara Gonzalez made the club's official statement on Tuesday.

She expressed her club's deeply disappointment with the defamatory remarks made by the Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi.

"We vehemently condemn the unprofessionalism and unethical behavior exhibited by Coach Ncikazi through his remarks. As the host team, we will never tolerate any slander of that kind to our Country and to our Club."

She humbly asked the government of Tanzania and South Africa to accord them all the necessary security ahead of their travel for the second leg in South Africa.

"As a result of false and defamatory allegations made by Coach Ncikazi, Simba will file a formal complaint to CAF and through the diplomatic channels to address the severity of what was alluded to.

As we prepare for our CAF CC 2nd leg quarterfinal match in South Africa on the 24th of April 2022, we humbly ask the Government of Tanzania and the Government of South Africa to accord us all the necessary security ahead of our travel.

The in-direct threats to our safety and security are not to be dismissed, and should anything happen to Simba during our stay; we will understand the route of any incident."

Meanwhile Benjamin Ben reports, Simba have intensified drills ahead of their decisive second leg match of CAF Confederation Cup against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa this Sunday.

The country's envoys already have one foot into the semifinals of the contest following their 1-0 win in the first leg at the dull packed Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam last Sunday.

A 68th minute spot-kick by Shomari Kapombe gave the Msimbazi Street Reds a big boost prior to the reverse match that looks difficult to the both sides.

As such; it is a make or break clash which can go either way, but as it stands, the Msimbazi Street- based outfits have a huge advantage to sail through.

The club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Barbara Gonzalez has also insisted that Simba are better- placed to produce good results in the foreign territory and grab a ticket to play in the tournament's semis.

"Yes, I have confidence that we will do well in South Africa and progress into the semifinals. We wanted to win with a big margin in the first match, but we are grateful with what we have obtained and looking forward to the next game," she said recently in the city.