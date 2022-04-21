Tanzania: Govt to Issue Permit for Recruitment of 30,000 Civil Servants

The government may issue permit for employment of 30,000 civil servants including teachers in the coming financial year, the Parliament has been told.

This was said by the Deputy Minister in the President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance, Deogratius Ndejembi as he was responding to a question from Same West MP, Dr Mathayo David.

The legislator said he was concerned with the shortage of teachers in both primary and secondary schools in the country.

He further wanted to know government's plans to accommodate in the job market thousands of Tanzanian graduates as well as measures to provide incentives to civil servants especially teachers working in remote areas.

"Universities and colleges produce between 90,000 and 100,000 graduates each year, whereby more than 48,000 graduate with first degrees," said Dr Mathayo in his supplementary questions.

Responding, Mr Ndejembi said the government through the Watumishi Housing Company has started to construct low cost houses that will be given to civil servants on loan basis.

According to him, the government has also directed all the district councils to allocate funds from their internal collections for provision incentives to teachers.

"Already, in some districts, teachers working in peripherals are provided with bicycles and motorcycles," stated the Deputy Minister.

Also, in said the 2021/2022 financial year, the government issued employment permits for 10,003 servants including teachers.

Speaking on unemployment, the deputy minister said a total of 248,379 graduates produced from various universities and colleges in between 2016 and December, 2020 had been employed in both public and private sector.

He said, this number covers those with diplomas, advance diplomas and degrees.

Moreover, Mr Ndejembi said the government is also working on plans to announce job opportunities for village and ward executives.

He also urged authorities at local government level to prepare and submit to the ministry a list of required village and ward officers in their specific localities.

"The government will allocate village and ward executive officers in accordance with the submitted requests," he told the house.

Mr Ndejembi further noted that the ministry is currently conducting a human resources (HR) audit ensure effective and efficient utilization of civil servants.

Last week, Minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service and Good Governance), Jenista Mhagama announced jobs for 32,000 people in the education and health sectors. She said the government's intention was to employ 44,000 civil servants this financial year.