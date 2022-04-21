Tanzania: Over 7600 New Jobs for Grab in Health Sector

GOVERNMENT will employ 7,612 health workers in hospitals, health centres and dispensaries by end of this financial year.

This is an addition to 2,726 vacancies filled in the previous year, the Deputy Minister of State President's Office Regional Administration and Local government Authorities (PORALG), Dr Festo Dungange, has said.

The Deputy Minister made the statement in the parliament when responding to questions by Singida Urban Member of Parliament, Mussa Sima (CCM) and the Special Seats lawmaker Josephine Genzabuke (CCM), separately.

He said the government was commitment to continue improving services delivery in the health sector and that it would continue recruiting more staff according to the need.

"More so, the government has allocated 69.95bn/- for procurement of medical supplies for hospitals, health centers and dispensaries whose construction has been completed," he told the house.

Earlier in his main question, Mr Sima sought to know government's plan for constructing a district hospital in Singida urban.

The Deputy Minister said for the time being the government was constructing a Regional Referral Hospital (RRH) in Singida at a cost of 3.5bn/-.

"Upon completion of the project, the current regional hospital building will be used as a municipal hospital," he said.

He said, since the government had allocated a total of 500m/- for construction of a new hospital in Singida municipality, the money will now be spent on renovating the current regional hospital for it to be used as a municipal health facility.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On her part, Ms Genzabuke asked when the government would end the shortage of staff and medical supplies in health facilities across the country.

In another development, the deputy minister said the government will continue to allocate a budget for construction of houses for health workers in the Local Government Authorities (LGAs).

"Apart from allocating the budget, the ministry will continue providing guidance for LGAs to also set aside the budget for the projects, by using domestic revenue collections," he explained.

His statement was in response to a supplementary question by Muhambwe Member of Parliament, Dr Florence Samizi (CCM) who said raised concerns about shortage of houses and accommodations for health workers.

She said inadequate accommodations for health professions is among key challenges facing the health sector despite the government's efforts to construct hospitals as well as provision of employment.