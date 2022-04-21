Tanzania: Monduli Road Accident - Six Dead, Four Injured

SIX people were killed and four others seriously injured after two cars collided head-on, on the Arusha-Makuyuni highway at Alkatani area on Tuesday evening.

Arusha regional Police Commander told the 'Daily News' on Wednesday that the grisly road accident occurred after the driver of the ill-fated truck with registration number T 250 CAA veered off its lane and rammed straight into the oncoming Toyota Noah, registered as T 189 DFY.

The minibus was travelling to Karatu town when it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction along the busy highway.

The minibus is said to have been ferrying passengers from Arusha to Karatu town, while the truck was heading to Arusha.

Six occupants in the Toyota Noah were declared dead on scene, while six others were rushed to Mt Meru regional hospital for treatment, according to Commander Masejo.

The RPC further revealed that the driver of the truck has since been held for questioning following the fatal accident.

"It seems that the driver of the lorry lost control of his truck and ended up ramming the oncoming minibus, killing six people on the spot," explained the regional police boss.

He said those being treated had suffered multiple cuts and fractures.

According to the police, fatal accidents are common in Kenya due to reckless driving, dangerous overtaking, drunk driving, drunk walking, drunk riding, and failure to use helmets.

At least 22 people died while 32 others sustained injuries last month when a bus collided with a Lorry at Mlela-Kibaoni in Mvomero District, Morogoro region.