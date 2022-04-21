Ghana: T&A Park Rehabilitation to Boost Football in Tarkwa - Mireku Duker

Tamso — The upgrading of the Tarkwa and Aboso(T&A)Park which currently ongoing will revolutionalise football in Tarkwa in the Western Region, Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem, Mr George MirekuDuker, has said.

"It's possible and we'll provide the leadership. We all should come on board for the realisation of this dream. Gold Fields Ghana Limited have played their part, but, we'll also need to doours."

Mr Duker made the declaration in an interview with journalists after he presented a cash amount of GH¢50, 000 to Medeama Sporting Club at Tamso, last Saturday.

He said, the formation of Medeama in Tarkwa had rekindled football sentiments and, therefore, needed to be supported to grow, as it played matches at the T&A Park.

The MP, however, added that, efforts should be made to revive colts football at Tarkwa to tap the full complements of talents within the mining enclave and train the youth to feed Medeama and nurture other clubs to also rub shoulders with the pioneers.

Mr Duker said"Withcolts'leagues, other teams can also emerge, boost and elevate the game of football in Tarkwa and we'll need the T&A park for the revolution football can bring in Ghana. We need to encourage the youth, love and have the desire to also play soccer and seek continental glories. Indeed, T&A Parkis oneof the best facilities in Africa today."

When completed,the T&A Park, he said, would become one of the best stadiums in the sub-region, serve as home grounds for Medeama Sporting Club, host national matches and also boost tourism in Tarkwa.

"We all need to change out mindset; support local teams to be attractive and bring the glory in Tarkwa back," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Duker hinted that a 'Yibima' Trust Fund would soon be launched to buy a bus for Medeama and also support the administration of the club.

The President of Medeama SC,Mr Moses Armah, for his part, indicated that, all debts owed the players had been paid and believed that they are motivated to play their best.

He told journalist that a committee had been formed to overhaul the management and board, adding that "we need resources to stabilize the team."

Times Sports recalls that, the upgrade of the T&A Park into a 10, 000 capacity ultra-modern sports stadium, began inMay 2019, at the cost of GH¢65million.