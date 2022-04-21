Africa: Tricky AFCON 2023 Draw for Black Stars

Ghana's Black Stars have been handed a tricky AFCON 2023 qualifying GroupEconsisting Angola, Madagascar and Central African Republic in yesterday's draw held in South Africa

The Stars would commence the qualifiers from May 30 to June 14.

The Stars would be expected to emerge from the group as they use the qualifiers to prepare the team for the World Cup.

Ghana's fierce rivals also had a kind draw that will see them face Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone and the winner of the Sao Tome/Mauritius game. Below is the full draw:

Group A: Nigeria, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone, Sao Tome/Mauritius

Group B: Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Togo, Eswatini.

Group C: Cameroon, Namibia, Burundi, Kenya.

Group D: Egypt, Ethiopia, Guinea, Malawi.

Group E: Ghana, Angola, Madagascar, Central African Republic.

Group F: Algeria, Uganda, Niger, Tanzania.

Group G: Mali, Congo, The Gambia, South Sudan.

Group H:Cote d'Ivoire,Zambia, Comoros, Lesotho.

Group I:DR Congo, Sudan, Mauritania, Gabon.

Group J: Tunisia, Botswana, Libya, Equatorial Guinea.

Group K: Morocco, Liberia, Zimbabwe, South Africa.

Group L: Senegal, Rwanda, Mozambique, Benin.