Ghana: Absa Bank Supports Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital

Absa Bank has donated assorted items to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital in the Eastern Region.

Led by staff and a team from the bank's retail banking unit, the donation was under the Colleague Volunteerism Initiative Programme.

The items included four table top fridges, four microwave ovens, television sets, plastic chairs, bedroom items and wheelchairs.

The team also paid the hospital bills for 10 patients on admission at the hospital who could not pay their hospital bills.

In addition, the Women's Network Forum (WNF) of the bank also donated GH¢5, 000 to the Ark Foundation in commemoration of Women's Day last month.

The amount was to support the wellbeing of the women and children under the care of the foundation.

ListowellAgbeli Mensah, Accra-North Regional Branch Manager at the bank, said the activity was in response to a request made by the hospital to Absa Bank for emergency support.

"We take such initiatives seriously because we recognize that our role goes beyond the profession we are in. It is part of our ethos to identify areas in our society where help can be delivered so we can find unique ways to make that happen," she said.

Chairperson of the forum, Audrey Abakah, said "As a group committed to the welfare of various women groups, we are proud of what the Ark Foundation has done throughout the years for women and children. Our gesture today aligns with our overall focus to support, empower and transform the lives of women in our country."

She said "WNF is a group within the bank, committed to empowering the female population and creating mentorship and leadership opportunities as well."

The group, MsAbakah said identified institutions and organisations that require support of all kinds in order to offer help.

Also, the Absa Bank in the last quarter also extended its flagship Education and Skills Development initiative, Ready to Work to a number of tertiary institutions in the country.

A total of 300 students of the All-Nations University benefited from trainings related to work, people and money skills by the staff of the bank's Koforidua branch.

The Ready to Work initiative focuses on knowledge and skills transfer through an online portal, physical engagements, and virtual webinar sessions. Its main aim is to get these students ready for the future workplace.

An additional 300 students also benefited from the Ready to Work modules through face-to-face interactions at the University of Ghana Career centre and the Africa University College in Accra between January and March this year.