South Africa: Postponement of Eastern Cape Visit

20 April 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa's planned visit to the Eastern Cape on Thursday, 21 April 2022, to assess flood damage around Port St Johns, has been postponed.

The Presidency announced earlier today that the President would visit Port St Johns tomorrow.

The postponement will allow provincial authorities to continue assessments of community needs and gather data that will inform a future engagement between the President, the province, local government and other stakeholders.

A new date will be announced in due course.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X