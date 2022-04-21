South Africa: SA Records 2,846 New Covid-19 Cases

21 April 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded 2 846 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 746 424, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday.

The increase represents a 13.4% positivity rate.

"Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 16 deaths, and of these, eight occurred in the past 24 - 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100 211 to date," said the NICD.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (46%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%).

The Western Cape accounted for 17% of the new cases, Eastern Cape 6%, Free State 3%, Mpumalanga and the North West 2% each, Limpopo and Northern Cape 1% each.

Meanwhile, there has been an increase of 68 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

Additionally, 24 234 233 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

