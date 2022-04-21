Zimbabwe: Alaska-Copper Queen Road Upgrade Resumes

Conrad Mupesa — Mashonaland West Bureau

WORK to upgrade of Alaska-Copper Queen road have resumed after a construction-hiatus with tarring on the first 10km stretch to begin soon.

Deputy Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Kindness Paradza confirmed the development recently in Makonde constituency where is the legislator, during the handover ceremony of COTTCO Zimbabwe funded prizes to top three national cotton farmers of the year 2021.

"Tarring of the first 10km stretch that was worked on by the contractor is expected to commence this month end. The contractor is also expected to resume regravelling and upgrading of the further 20 kilometres from where they left towards Kenzamba from Kanyaga," said Deputy Minister Paradza

"This road is one of President Mnangagwa and the Second Republic's flagships aimed at improving lives of the communal farmers."

Upgrade of the 60km stretch from Chidzuwi Pools near Alaska towards Sanyati Bridge, gathered pace when the Second Republic got into power with a local contractor having worked on at least 20 kilometres during the last quarter of 2021.

Its completion is expected to reduce distance travelled between Harare and Gokwe North district in Midlands province.

Mashonaland West roads engineer, Simbarashe Gomo said the department was going to work hand-in-glove with the contractor for the project to be a success so that farmers reap more from their business.

Transport fares are astronomically high as operators claim it is to break even for expenses and fuel used to ply the route.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They claim their vehicles face constant breakdowns due to the bad state of the road.

However, farmers and villagers whose villages are within the first 20-kilometre stretch covered so far, have applauded the government for prioritising the road.

"We are happy that the Second Republic has made sure that the road is upgraded. Transport fares have drastically dropped from an average of US$7 to US$3," said Abiot Farasi.

They are also confident that the upgraded road will make them realise profits from their farming business.

Deputy Minister Paradza also added that farmers were supposed to construct modern houses from the money realised through cotton and other crop production.

"It is high time you start prioritising modern housing structures. You should copy from other areas how the trajectory has relatively changed. I was in Matebeleland North province recently, farmers there have prioritized their housing structures and are now meeting international standards," said Deputy Minister Paradza.

Several substandard housing structures in the area have been destroyed by heavy rains and storms that have hit the nation for consecutive years.

He also lamented poor network reception in his area as affecting cotton farmers who are mostly paid using mobile money platform.