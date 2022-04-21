Zimbabwe: Politburo Meets

21 April 2022
The Herald (Harare)

The ruling ZANU PF party is holding a Politburo meeting today and the central committee meeting is slated for tomorrow.

Party spokesperson Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa confirmed the two meetings in a statement yesterday.

"The Secretary for Administration Cde Dr O.M Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be an Ordinary Session of the Politburo to be held on Thursday, 21 April 2022 at the home of the people's revolution, ZANU PF headquarters commencing 1000 hours," read part of the statement.

"There shall be an Ordinary Session of the Central Committee to be held on Friday, 22 April 2022 at the home of the people's revolution, ZANU PF headquarters commencing 1000 hours.

"All members should be seated by 0945 hours sharp," said Cde Mutsvangwa in a statement.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X