Zimbabwe: Politburo Meets

The ruling ZANU PF party is holding a Politburo meeting today and the central committee meeting is slated for tomorrow.

Party spokesperson Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa confirmed the two meetings in a statement yesterday.

"The Secretary for Administration Cde Dr O.M Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be an Ordinary Session of the Politburo to be held on Thursday, 21 April 2022 at the home of the people's revolution, ZANU PF headquarters commencing 1000 hours," read part of the statement.

"There shall be an Ordinary Session of the Central Committee to be held on Friday, 22 April 2022 at the home of the people's revolution, ZANU PF headquarters commencing 1000 hours.

"All members should be seated by 0945 hours sharp," said Cde Mutsvangwa in a statement.