Zimbabwe: Golfer Ndaruza On Verge of Booking Fbc Zim Open Slot

ONE of Zimbabwe's leading amateur golfers, Munashe Ndaruza, is on the verge of booking a place at the FBC Zimbabwe Open Golf Tournament as he is leading the Zimbabwe Order of Merit standings.

At least six players are accepted from the amateur ranks and with the Club Championships likely to be the only tournament with national points before the FBC Zimbabwe Open, Ndaruza will be a strong contender.

Ndaruza is the reigning Wingate Golf Club champion and will be one to beat again in a tournament that carries the order of merit points.

In the current national order of merit, Ndaruza is on 106 points after taking part in three tournaments and is ahead of Chapman-based junior national team player, Tariro November, who has accrued 96 points in three tournaments as well.

The Chapman-based 17-year-old, November, has managed to retain the runner-up positon despite losing out the Harare Amateur held at Police Golf Club over the Easter holidays.

November came out third behind the in-form Keegan Shutt, who had rounds of 77, 72, 72 and 72 for a total 293, and Rasheed Mohamed.

Shutt and November are both junior national team players who represented the country recently in the All Africa Challenge where they came third behind South Africa and Morocco.

Clifford Sibanda, Clive Muchenje, Barry Painting, Valentine Murapa and Kelvin Muchenje are also in the top 10.