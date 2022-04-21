Zimbabwe: Nyabinde On Road to Bouncing Back

Veteran Afro-jazz musician Bob Nyabinde has criticised people who recently spread false information on social media indicating that he is dead.

The former headmaster, who has been under the weather for some time and lost his eyesight due to diabetes, said he was recovering well.

He said as a family they choose to ignore the mischief on social media and focus on positive issues of life.

Last week, social media was abuzz with false information that the 67-year-old musician had passed on.

Calls and messages were sent to his family by people seeking clarity.

Nyabinde, who is staying with his son in Highfield, is recovering from a stroke he suffered last year.

"I was shocked last week and asked myself if people want me dead or not," he said.

"The news came as a surprise, especially to my family and friends, because most people knew I was not well in the past days.

"This is not the first time being announced dead. Now, I am better and decided to speak about it. I am recovering from a stroke which I suffered in July last year. The left arm which was hit by the stroke last year is now improving and this gives me hope that I could be returning to stage very soon."

Nyabinde dismissed the reports that he was attacked by Covid-19 in the past months.

"It is quite fortunate that I have never tested positive for Covid-19," he said.

"With this condition of being diabetic, I try to adhere to the guidelines and keep safe indoors.

"I haven't been doing shows of late because remember live shows were banned, it is just now that Covid -19 restrictions have been relaxed and events are taking place."

Nyabinde said the life of a celebrity was very difficult, one as had to keep up appearance to appease fans.

He said he was far from retiring.

"Music is a calling that people hardly retire from," he said.

"I am still composing songs and will be recording soon. Yes, I missed this year's Uhuru celebration in Bulawayo. I am known for performing at such gatherings and I enjoy the moments."

Nyabinde said for now he was sticking to doctors' recommendations for him to recover fully.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am working under doctors' instructions, that is why you are not seeing me on stage and public gatherings," he said.

"The doctors have recommended that I get as much rest as possible to speed up my recovery process. I normally go out to exercise or have physiotherapy and occupational therapy sessions.

"While at home, I will be busy writing songs. The latest song I wrote is called 'Tinavo Vanotida'. A song I wrote after coming out of the hospital. I believe the song is an appreciation for the love I received from family, fellow musicians and friends at a time when I needed it the most."

Asked about his last public appearance, Nyabinde said it was on March 12 in Kwekwe.

"I hosted my 67th birthday celebrations in Kwekwe last month," he said. "Musicians, promoters and fans came in their numbers to celebrate my milestone and the achievements I have done for the Kwekwe community.

"The event was organised by a committee nominated by the National Arts Council (Midlands section) and the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation."