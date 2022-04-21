Zimbabwe: Harare City Netball Team Rebuilding

HARARE City Netball team coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki says they are continuing with their rebuilding exercise this year as they prepare for the Premier Netball League (PNL) second bubble games scheduled for April 30.

The league running for its second season, got underway early this month and just like last year, matches are being played in a bubble set-up. Mutsauki said they are targeting a top-four finish since they want to continue with their rebuilding exercise.

Last year they finished second behind Platinum Queens.

"As a team we are on a rebuilding exercise. If I can get in the top four with my team, that will be okay. This is our second year where were are continuing with the rebuilding exercise and by the time we get into the third year we should have a strong team.

"It was good to finish in the top two last year and if we move up to first position, that will also be good but right now we are focusing on rebuilding, bringing in young players and by next year they should have reached their peak.

"So far we have just played three games and we are yet to see how things will shape up," said Mutsauki.

They are currently third on the log table with six points after winning all three games from the first bubble that was held early this month. Black Rhinos are leading with eight points from four matches, followed by University of Zimbabwe who have six points from eight matches.

Title holders, Platinum Queens, have just played two games and they are sixth on the log table with four points.

In their next matches, Harare City take on Ngezi Platinum Queens and Greenfuel.

Mutsauki said they are up against tricky opponents and are not underrating the two teams.

"We have tricky games in our next fixture. We need to work on our shooting. But I am hopeful we will produce results. We are working more with the shooters.

"Ngezi play a slow game but have very sharp shooters, so we will try to contain them in the midcourt and prevent them from playing their normal game.

"Greenfuel play a very fast game. They have youngsters as well, so we need to bring experience in that game. They are a good team. So we do not underrate any team we are facing, both matches are tough.

"We need to work on our shooting, that's where we need to improve. But so far the players are showing some improvement. I think by the time we get to our next games, we should be okay.

"If we can get four points we will be okay, these are the opening games and we need to avoid losing," Mutsauki said.

The matches for the second bubble will be played in Harare, Marondera, Mhondoro Ngezi, Zvishavane and Mutare with the teams divided into groups for each bubble.