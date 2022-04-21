Morocco: Saudi Arabia - Moroccan Among Winners of Int'l Holy Quran Recitation Competition

20 April 2022
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Riyadh — Moroccan contestant Younes Mustapha Gharbi won the first place in the category of recitation of the Holy Quran of the international Saudi competition "Otr Elkalam," (Scent of Speech) which targets talented people with beautiful voices in reciting the Quran and performing adhan, according to results announced Wednesday by the Saudi General Entertainment Authority.

The Moroccan contestant was awarded a 5 million riyals prize ($1.33 million).

The contestants of Otr Elkalam completed their last performances in the international Holy Quran recitation and call to prayer competition with a mixture of Hijazi and Andalusian maqams and styles that captured the hearts of viewers.

The penultimate episode of Otr Elkalam witnessed the rivalry between 8 contestants in reciting verses of the Holy Quran and delivering the call to prayer with the best voices, which were praised by the jury whose members confirmed the improvement of the performance and standards of the contestants who reached the fourth and final stage in the international competition.

More than 40,000 applicants from 80 countries around the world participated in the initial qualifiers, and 36 contestants reached the final qualifiers, with 18 contestants in the recitation category, and 18 others in the call to prayer category.

