Liberia: Government Wins Human Trafficking Case

21 April 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Government of Liberia says it has won a major Human Trafficking case at Criminal Court "A", Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

A release from the Ministry of Labor in Monrovia says a twelve-member (12) trial jury brought down a guilty verdict on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, against a Liberia woman named Issa Kanneh, for trafficking over 10 Liberian women to Oman, in Western Asia.

Sentencing hearing for Convict Kanneh is expected for Monday, April 24, 2022, at the Criminal court "A", Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

Ms. Kanneh is the first to be convicted under the reversed Human Trafficking law that provides for a minimum jail sentence of 20 years, with restitution to victims for injuries and damages sustained.

Under the new Human Trafficking Law, properties of the convicts and properties knowingly used in the execution of the crime would be confiscated and auctioned by the court to settle restitution to victims.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X