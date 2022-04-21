Liberia: Government Wins Human Trafficking Case

The Government of Liberia says it has won a major Human Trafficking case at Criminal Court "A", Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

A release from the Ministry of Labor in Monrovia says a twelve-member (12) trial jury brought down a guilty verdict on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, against a Liberia woman named Issa Kanneh, for trafficking over 10 Liberian women to Oman, in Western Asia.

Sentencing hearing for Convict Kanneh is expected for Monday, April 24, 2022, at the Criminal court "A", Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

Ms. Kanneh is the first to be convicted under the reversed Human Trafficking law that provides for a minimum jail sentence of 20 years, with restitution to victims for injuries and damages sustained.

Under the new Human Trafficking Law, properties of the convicts and properties knowingly used in the execution of the crime would be confiscated and auctioned by the court to settle restitution to victims.