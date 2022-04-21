Liberia: Dolo Town Health Center Upgraded

At long last Dolo Town Health Center in Lower Margibi County has been upgraded to a comprehensive health facility.

Margibi County District#2 Representative Ivar K. Jones, who initiated the facelift, says considering the proximity of the health facility to the International Airport in Margibi, coupled with the population density of Lower Margibi, he is on a campaign to have a referral hospital for the district to afford citizens, who don't work for Firestone Plantations an opportunity to government affordable hospital.

Rep Jones notes that under Pillar Four of his campaign platform in 2017, he propagated the message and has since been working to fulfill this dream.

According to the Margibi Lawmaker, he has donated medical supplies and equipment to the center with the most recent being a 40-foot container of medical supplies and equipment received from Janice Walker (Project S.A.V.E).

"During the donation of the container of assorted medical supplies to the Dolo Town Health Center through the County Health Officer (CHO), Dr. Augustine Fainneh, I reemphasized our conviction of Dolo Town Health Center being elevated to a 'referral hospital', he adds.

In response, Margibi County Health Officer (CHO) Dr. Augustine Fianneh disclosed that plan is underway by the Ministry of Health to upgrade the Dolo Town Health Center to a comprehensive health center with assigned Medical Doctors.

Meanwhile, Doctor Sovich Sankoh Karmoh has been assigned to the Dolo Town Health Center.