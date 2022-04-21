Liberia: One Dead, Houses Set Ablaze in Nimba

Nimba County — Tension is mounting between two towns in Gbeh-lay-Gweh administrative district, Nimba County following mob violence, leading to the death of one person.

Tension erupted between Geanplay and Kanlay towns after some citizens from Geanplay Town allegedly mobbed to death 25-year-old Franklin Geamie, who was suspected by residents of being a criminal that had entered the town to steal their livestock.

Following the death news of the victim, aggrieved residents of Kanlay went on the rampage, burning down houses and other properties in an apparent revenge attack for the loss of Franklin Geamie.

The deceased reportedly left Karnplay City on Monday, April 18, to visit his girlfriend in Geanplay town when he was attacked by a mob who suspected him to be a criminal that had gone to steal their cattle.

Kanlay town is a few miles away from Geanplay where the incident occurred, subsequently leading to arson attack.

The New Dawn gathered that after mob violence, Suspect Franklin Geamie has taken to the Karnplay health center where health workers there pronounced him dead.

The two conflicting towns are between Karnplay and the Luoguato border in electoral district#3, Nimba County.

The situation has created panic among residents of both towns with people escaping to Karnplay in Nimba and border towns in neighboring Ivory Coast.