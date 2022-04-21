Liberia: Pastor Jailed for Trafficking Woman to Oman

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has investigated, charged and forwarded to court, 38 years old Pastor Nelson G. Paye of Boys Town Community, Lower Margibi County with the crimes of trafficking in person, theft of property and forgery.

According to a police charge sheet, on 6 April 2022, Pastor Paye was arrested, acquainted with his constitutional rights, investigated and duly charged with the commission of the crimes trafficking in person and theft of property.

The police disclosed that the defendant's action is in violation of Section 2 (A) and (B) and 15.51 of the New Trafficking in Person Act and the Penal Law of Liberia due to his alleged involvement in recruiting a victim (name withheld) to Oman.

The police said the victim is currently in a state of slavery and human rights violation.

The police indicated that Pastor Paye and Promise Nana Bangura (accomplice) recruited and transported the victim to Oman, Asia, where she is currently being ill-treated and allegedly raped while other victims, identified as Yamah and Miatta who did not go to Oman, were extorted by paying the amount of US$350, each.

The police investigative findings also noted that when the victim arrived in Oman, her passport was taken from her and that she was refused to work anymore due to intense conditions work.

She had asked to come back home but her sponsor in Oman is requesting that she pay back the amount of US$2,800 before she is released to come back to Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Suspect Pastor Nelson Paye along with Promise recruited and transported [the victim] to Oman, Asia [on] February 12, 2022. Defendant Pastor Paye was given US$350.00 each as processing fees ... which totaled US$1,100 from them," the police said.

According to police, complainant Emmanuel Kerkula told investigators that his wife was informed about the traveling and job program in Oman by her friend, Promise Nana Bangura's mother.

The complainant told police that the victim also confirmed the information from Promise in Oman, Asia.

Further, police said the complainant told investigators that his wife was encouraged to fix her documents and referred her to suspect Pastor Nelson Paye to facilitate her process.

Emmanuel said his wife paid the sum of US$350 to Pastor Paye as agent fees.

"Upon the completion and submission of my wife's document, she departed Liberia for Oman February 12, 2022, through Ivory Coast and Ghana," Emmanuel is said to have told.

"Upon her arrival in Oman, she was received by another agent. My wife ... has been ill-treated and raped by her sponsor in Oman, Asia," he alleged during police investigation.