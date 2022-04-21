Namibia: Warriors Tipped for Afcon Berth

THE Brave Warriors will qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations if they put in the work, say Petrus Shitembi and Sylvester 'Lolo' Goraseb.

Namibia was drawn to face five-time African champion Cameroon and East Africans Burundi and Kenya in the qualifiers, which will get under way in May.

Given their pedigree, Fifa World Cup-bound Indomitable Lions are expected to comfortably reach the 2023 Afcon finals in Ivory Coast, leaving The Swallows of Burundi, Kenya's Harambee Stars and Brave Warriors to fight for the other available spot.

But Namibia may have one less rival to contend with given that Kenya are suspended by Fifa and are unlikely to be able to compete for a place at the biennial African football showpiece next year.

Along with Zimbabwe who are in a similar predicament, Kenya were included in Tuesday's draw by the Confederation of African Football in case their suspension is lifted before the qualifiers kick off.

"Cameroon is the favourite to qualify from group C, but Namibia stands a great chance to clinch second spot, given our head-to-head record against East African teams," ex-Brave Warriors playmaker Goraseb says.

For that to happen, everybody must pull in the same direction. There is presently no active football domestically due to long-running administrative squabbles.

Beyond the leadership shortcomings, the football fraternity remains deeply divided and the Brave Warriors are still homeless.

Shitembi, who now fills the playmaker's role in the national side, says qualification is not impossible despite the well-documented issues.

"A very interesting group I must say. Of course a tough one for us, especially given our circumstances, but regardless, we're looking forward to the game," he says.

The 29-year-old is upbeat about the Brave Warriors' chances when they face African heavyweights Cameroon who finished third at the 2021 tournament which Namibia failed to qualify for.

"A mammoth task, of course. They will obviously go into the group as favourites. They have a very experienced and strong squad, but I think we'll just have to take it a game at a time and give our best account in all the games," Shitembi says.

Namibia's head-to-head pales in comparison to their group C opponents.

Cameroon won both nations' cup-qualifying matches against the Brave Warriors in 1997.

Namibia and Burundi have also faced each other twice before, with each side winning 3-1 away in 2016 during the 2017 Afcon qualifiers.

Namibia will host Burundi with Kenya at home to Cameroon in the opening clashes.

Kenya have the better record against Namibia, recording four wins against two defeats in Afcon and World Cup qualification since their first meeting in 1996.

"I think it all just depends on how well we prepare for the games. Football is always evolving, and we can't really read too much into past results," Shitembi says.

The Rundu Chiefs product is easing back into competitive action for Malaysian side Terengganu FC after spending the whoe of last season on the sidelines due to injury.

He made a goalscoring return last month, giving him a positive launch pad for the season ahead.

"It's going great so far. It's a bit challenging of course given that I didn't have a proper pre-season having joined the team a bit late, and having to go into games almost immediately, but it's nothing too severe," he says.

"I'm still trying to find my feet after such a long time on the sidelines, but am holding up quite well I must say."

AFCON 2023 QUALIFYING GROUPS

Group A: Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, and Sao Tome e Principe or Mauritius.

Group B: Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Togo, and Eswatini.

Group C: Cameroon, Kenya, Namibia, and Burundi.

Group D: Egypt, Guinea, Malawi, and Ethiopia.

Group E: Ghana, Madagascar, Angola, and Central African Republic.

Group F: Algeria, Uganda, Niger, and Tanzania.

Group G: Mali, Congo Brazzaville, Gambia, and South Sudan.

Group H: Ivory Coast (hosts), Zambia, Comoros, and Lesotho.

Group I: Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Mauritania, and Sudan.

Group J: Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, and Botswana.

Group K: Morocco, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Liberia.

Group L: Senegal (holders), Benin, Mozambique, and Rwanda.