Namibia: Covid-19 Cripples Swapo Finances

Endudja — Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa has described Covid-19 as a deadly virus, which has greatly affected the ruling party financially.

Shaningwa said this during the inauguration of the Swapo district at Endudja village in the Ohangwena region on Tuesday and to celebrate the 62nd birthday of the party.

She said the party's companies have "insufficient funds" due to the pandemic.

Swapo's Kalahari Holdings has an array of business interest in fishing, healthcare, farming, property, media, transport, printing, security and mining.

Shaningwa said the party's cash flow was impressive before Covid-19 but income went down in the past two years.

The party's new N$700 million national headquarters will be inaugurated later this year.

"Recently, I went to check the accounts of the Swapo party but I was very shocked when I found there were not enough funds as a result of Covid-19," she said.

Shaningwa further stressed that Covid-19 does not only affect the party but also the government.

"We have many youth in the country who have lost their jobs due to Covid-19," she said.

She added that fuel prices in the country and neighbouring countries have increased because of economic crisis in the world.

"Many businesses at Oshikango are no longer operating and food prices have also increased because of the Covid-19, which has affected all the sectors," she stressed.

Shaningwa called on voters to stop listening to rumours that the government has failed to recover the economy.

"The government has been trying its best to fight against Covid but the main challenge is finance," Shaningwa said.

The Swapo leader encouraged Namibians to unite and protect Swapo to last longer.

"Youth are the leaders of the Swapo party for tomorrow, therefore, it is very important that the youth should have Swapo party membership so that they can lead the party when we retire," she emphasised.

Shaningwa also added that the party members should always protect the image of Swapo.

She said Ohangwena has played an important role during the devastating moment of the liberation struggle.

She added that Swapo is the only inclusive party that brought people together without any discrimination.

"Despite the economic challenges that have been brought by Covid-19, Swapo will remain committed to all Namibians."

Also speaking at the event, Swapo party coordinator in the Ohangwena region Hafeni Hatutale, said the Endudja district office will now provide more services to its members within the area.

He, therefore, called on the residents to come in big numbers to apply for their membership cards.