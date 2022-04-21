Nigeria: Leave Flood Prone Areas, Ogun Warns Residents

Abeokuta — FOLLOWING the Nigeria Meteorology, NIMET, Agency's predictions on this year's rainfall, the Ogun State government, yesterday, warned residents living in flood-prone areas to relocate to higher grounds to take precautions against flash floods.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Mr. Ola Oresanya, gave the warning while briefing newsmen on the efforts of the government against rainfall and flooding in 2022.

South African flood disaster: Buhari says he is devastated; laments loss of 341 lives

Oresanya listed the critical areas to include Isheri, Akute, Warewa, Oke-Afa, Owa and Yemule riverbanks in Ijebu-Ode, Onihale in Ifo, Ogun Waterside, Ebute-kimobi in Ijebu-East and those living near flood plains of Sokori, Arankanga and Onikoko River in Abeokuta, Eruwuru in Sagamu, Ijamode, Isaka Owode-Yewa in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government, advising people in the areas to take precautionary measures during this season.

Speaking on the efforts of government in combating the expected flood, he said: "While reiterating the commitment to the protection of lives and properties of residents of the State through various activities, the State Government has taken measures to control problem of flood statewide.

"Farmers, especially along the coastal areas and riverbanks are implored to take advantage of the weather outlook and plan the planting and harvest properly to prevent damages to their crop and livestock.

"Motorists and pedestrians are implored to be mindful of the peculiarities of the season and be safety conscious while commuting during this period."