Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Newly Elected Lawmaker's Convoy, Kill 2 in Plateau

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the killing of two people at Miango, Bassa local government area but denied knowledge of the attack on the member representing Jos North/Bassa federal constituency in the National Assembly, Musa Avia.

Vanguard gathered that the lawmaker, who just won a by-election conducted in February 2022, was with his family members and some aides when his convoy was attacked within the vicinity of twin hills in Miango on Tuesday night.

Although he and his family escaped unhurt, the vehicle they travelled in was riddled with bullets, while two others who were part of the convoy lost their lives.

The state police command through its Public Relations Officer, ASP Gabriel Uba, told Vanguard on phone: "We are aware that two persons were shot and killed by gunmen. For the man that was attacked, it was not reported to us. I am not aware of that at the moment."

But the national leadership of Irigwe Development Association, IDA, an umbrella body of Irigwe people of Bassa, said the attack took place and also gave the names of the victims.

The group said the lawmaker was on a thank-you tour and was returning to his village when the incident happened.

Davidson Malison, the National Publicity Secretary, IDA, explained to Vanguard that apart from the two killed, another attack took place in another part of the Chiefdom, leading to the death of one person.

He said: "The national leadership of Irigwe Development Association, IDA, is saddened, following the unfortunate ambush and an assassination attempt on the member representing Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Musa Agah Avia, his wife, two kids, aides and political associates by Fulani militia yesterday night (Tuesday) along Twin Hill road, Miango.

"This is the height of it all, and it has clearly shown and indicated the agenda of the marauders who at all cost and by all means are against anything good from the land, and are injecting all efforts in putting down destructive tools to mow it down.

"The leadership gives God the glory that the lawmaker, his family members and his aides survived the attack, but cannot shy from the traumatic condition they have been subjected to.

"Regrettably, two people on a bike who were ahead of the lawmaker's convoy first encountered the ambush and were senselessly and inhumanly killed by the marauders. "Another man was ambushed at La'ake village, he was taken to the hospital for treatment, but because of the severity of the injuries sustained, he gave up the ghost... "

Those killed include Timothy Weyi, Naomi Bitrus, and Zere Abba.