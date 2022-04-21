South Africa: Independent Electoral Commission Launches the Schools Democracy Programme, 22 APR

press release

The Electoral Commission launches the Schools Democracy Programme 2022

The Electoral Commission of South Africa, in partnership with the Department of Basic Education, is to launch the Schools Democracy Programme 2022, a campaign that will be rolled at schools across all provinces.

The objective of the Schools Democracy Programme, which has a focus week from 25-29 April to coincide with Freedom Day, is to promote electoral democracy among learners and prepare them to be active citizens who will be part of decisions about their own future.

As part of the campaign, thousands of learners across the country will engage in civic education and electoral registration activities.

Keynote speakers at the event include Dr Makgabo Reginah Mhaule, the Deputy Minister of Basic Education and Mr Bonolo Modise, the Northern Cape Provincial Electoral Officer.

Commission staff will be on hand to assist students with information and answer questions about democracy and elections democracy as well as demonstrate the latest election management technology.

Research has shown that while young people make up the majority of the South African population, their participation in the elections remains low. The Commission is addressing this through, among others, the Schools Democracy Programme and the Tertiary Institutions Voter Education Campaign.

Sy Mamabolo, the Commission's Chief Electoral Officer said: "Empowering the young citizens of South Africa with knowledge, skills and attitudes necessary for active citizenship and encouraging them to register and vote is critical to nurturing our young democracy. This is supported by research that shows that once people have voted once, they usually continue to vote in future elections."