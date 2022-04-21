Nigeria: 2023 - Don't Work Against Equity, Drop Your Ambition for Obi, Atiku Urged

A pressure group, Peter Obi Support Network, POSN, has called on former Vice President Abubakar Atiku to discontinue his quest for the presidency and support the aspiration of a former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi.

It said the call was informed by the need to ensure equity in the affairs of Nigeria, adding that it is the turn of the Southeast geopolitical zone to produce Nigeria's President.

The duo had contested for the Presidency on the same ticket in the 2019 presidential election.

But POSN in a statement by its Media and Communications Committee members comprising Prince Emeka Kalu, Alhaji Kabir Garba, Adigun Makanjuola, Mr Marcel Ngogbehei and Comrade Sani Saeed Altukry, said Atiku should consider the interest of Nigeria and step down.

The statement reads:"We write on behalf of millions of our members across Nigeria to call on you, our Party Leader, H.E Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (GCON), to seize the moment and show again the leadership you ably demonstrated in 2019 when you rose above primordial considerations to choose Mr. Peter Obi as the PDP Vice-Presidential Candidate; an action that got the entire country 'Atikulated & Obligated.'

"The Atiku/Obi 2019 ticket has gone down in history as Nigeria's most inspiring presidential ticket of all time, which in our view was an unfairly denied victory.

"Regardless of the foregoing, our relationship with you will last forever; and for the record, all of us in POSN were Atikulated & Obligated in 2019. Hence, for us, you are part and indeed the head of our family.

"As you are aware, Nigeria had President Olusegun Obasanjo (Southwest, 1999-2007) and President Goodluck Jonathan (South-south, 2010-2015), leaving the South-East outstanding.

"The All Progressives Congress has zoned its 2023 presidential ticket to the South; therefore, the PDP has no reason not to follow suit as a matter of law. To do otherwise will mean working against equity and fairness and inviting avoidable litigation and possible truncation of the PDP's participation in the 2023 presidential election, which will give the APC a 'walk-over-victory.'