Nigeria: 2023 - Edo North APC Lauds Party Automatic Ticket for 14 Lawmakers

21 April 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ozioruva Aliu

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Edo-North Senatorial district, have commended the Edo State chapter of the party for giving rights of first refusal to the 14 elected state House of Assembly members, who were "denied inauguration by Governor Godwin Obaseki."

At a meeting with leaders drawn from Akoko-Edo and Owan East LGAs of the state, a chieftain of the party, Sunny Ifijen urged all APC members in Edo-North to support the decision of the state leadership of the party.

Ifijen said: "That singular decision along with others, has placed the APC in a vantage position to optimize the electoral value of the Tag-Team G-14 members."

On his part, Omeize Ogumah, APC leader from Akoko-Edo LGA, said: "This decisive rationale of the State Working Committee, SWC, of the party to grant automatic tickets to the 14 lawmakers is an indication that the APC appreciates loyalty and consistency. That is a clear signal for other genuine party men to allow party interest to supersede their personal ambitions."

Meanwhile, an APC House of Representatives aspirant, Christopher Ojo, has lamented that a leadership vacuum may cause the party 2023 general elections in Owan West LGA of the state unless something urgent was done.

Ojo in a statement, yesterday, said: "It is a shame that those that are supposed to be galvanising the people have failed in their responsibilities and this has placed the party in a precarious position going into the 2023 general election.

"As I speak, everybody has assumed leadership positions in the council because of the failure of those that have been saddled with the responsibility."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X