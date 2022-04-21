Nigeria: Train Attack - Kaduna Disburses N18m to Families of Dead Victims

21 April 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State government has agreed to disburse N18 million to families of the 9 persons killed by terrorists during the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, KADSEMA, Muhammed Mukaddas, said in a statement yesterday that the sum of N2 million naira would be given to each family.

According to him, the sum of N250,000 each will also be given to 22 persons who were severely injured.

He said: "369 victims were called and offered opportunities for psychological support, 264 persons accepted the offers and were supported.

"We secured ambulances and buses for evacuation and moved to the scene. Before arrival, the military had commenced evacuation.

"We, therefore, evacuated the dead bodies and a few severely wounded victims and one person that had escaped captivity.

"We deposited the dead at the 44 NARH and others at St. Gerald's Hospital for treatment. We set up a crisis centre which availed families of the victims to call for enquiries and also provide relevant information about their missing relatives."

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X