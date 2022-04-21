Zimbabwe: Cops in Court for Extorting Ministry Director

21 April 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paul Katanda

Two Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers are in trouble after they allegedly extorted US$200 from Information and Communications Technology director Beaulah Chirume.

The two, Sinikiwe Phiri (36) and Pirate Mazarire (38) are being charged along with their accomplices, Cleopas Matamba (40) and Passmore Tsodzo (46) who impersonated police officers in committing the alleged crime.

The quartet appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda and were not asked to plead.

Their bail hearing is still pending as the state is still investigating if they have previous cases.

According to court papers, on April 6 Chirume was driving along 7th street from Sam Levy where she was coming to withdraw money when she realised that she was being followed by a Toyota Wish.

Out of fear she drove to a nearby furniture shop.

Before she could leave her car, she was approached by Matamba who identified himself as a member of the Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) and allegedly told her that he was going to arrest her for crossing a red traffic light at State House.

Phiri joined Matamba in the car and they allegedly started threatening her telling her that they were going to arrest her if she failed to give them US$300.

They then took her to their own car to meet their other accomplices whom they claimed to be their superiors referring to Tsodzo and Mazarire.

They took her back to her own car where they demanded cash and she gave them US$175 but they were not satisfied which allegedly made them search her wallet, taking US$17 and ZW$200.

They allegedly ordered her to drive her car due west along Samora Machel.

Before she could cross Fifth street, they ordered her to stop then they entered into their getaway car which was following behind.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X