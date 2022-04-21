Nigeria/Egypt: Rampaging Flamingos Hit Egypt 4-0 in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Nigeria's U-17 girls, the Flamingos have one leg in the final round of the African qualification series for this year's FIFA U17 Women's World Cup after yesterday's 4-0 defeat of their Egyptian counterparts at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

After some missed opportunities, Opeyemi Ajakaiye scored the opener and her fourth goal of the qualifiers in the 28th minute.

Nigeria would not relent and forward Omowunmi Bello headed home the second goal in the 39th minute from a corner kick by Tumininu Adeshina.

In the 54th minute, defender Miracle Usani found herself with the ball just outside the Egyptian box after everyone had missed from a corner kick, and slammed past goalkeeper El Taher for Nigeria's third.

Bello then bagged a brace in the 62nd minute when she showed immense composure to lift the ball above onrushing El Taher, after she had been brilliantly played-in by the excellent Taiwo Afolabi on a counter-attack.

In a post match interview, the coach of the Flamingos, Bankole Olowookere said the Egyptians came to defend in order to frustrate his wards but couldn't withstand the pressure from the Flamingos.

"They came to play a defensive game as they looked for ways to frustrate our efforts. However, we knew what we wanted so we took the game to them and that was how we were able to score the goals.

"Before the match our opponents' coach said they were going to beat us 3-0 but see the way it turned out. So we are not going to put ourselves under any form of pressure even in the return leg

Olowookere assured that he was going to work on the lapses in his team for better performance in the return leg.

On his part, the Egyptian coach Mohamed Mohsen blamed his team's loss on poor officiating.

He said "We played a good game but the experience of the Nigerian girls was much better. They know how to control the game.

"But I have one comment about the referee whose poor decision made things difficult for us. We had a player who was out for four minutes until a goal was conceded.

"This is totally unfair and the referees were weak and they need some experience for such big games. You gave everything and then a stupid decision changes everything. I am proud of my players."