Malawi: Musician Chigo Grace Hyped in UK Music Tour

Malawi's internationally recognised gospel singer and song writer Chigo Grace currently on tour in the United Kingdom will minister through music at Calvary Family Church in Nottingham on Friday, 22nd April 2022.

The music concert organised by Shalom Rise Inc starts at 8 pm to 10 pm and tickets are available on Eventbrite (click here)

Chigo Grace has already performed at Authentic City Church in Manchester where she was invited to minister at the Grace Conference 2022 (I will Rise) and All Nations Community Church in Leeds on Good Friday's Ignite Hope Best Easter Worship Evening.

Speaking in an interview Chigo Grace's Manager Pastor Chance Munthali said: "This is a very good time for people to come and be blessed with good worship by Chigo. People will be treated to some deep soaking worship as we have experienced this in Leeds and Manchester."

Chigo said: "I am ready to give it all and people will not regret coming and it will be a night full of worship and attendees will be blessed with the presence of God."

Doors will open at 7 pm and book for individual or family tickets on the Eventbrite link provided above.