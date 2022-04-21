South Africa: Independent and EFF Candidates Deliver Big Blows to ANC in Two Races

21 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Wayne Sussman

It is incredibly difficult to beat the ANC in a Chris Hani District by-election, so local teacher Martha Kortman's victory is a huge achievement.

It was a tough by-election night for the ANC as the EFF took a ward from the ruling party in Pampierstad, Phokwane in the Northern Cape, while an educator and an independent candidate won a seat from the ANC in the town of Tarkastad in Enoch Mgijima in the Eastern Cape. It was not all doom and gloom for the ANC as it prevailed in a competitive eThekwini seat, previously represented by the party. The DA held onto its ward in a very competitive race in Wolseley in Witzenberg in the Western Cape.

Eastern Cape

Ward 33 (Tarkastad, Zola) in Enoch Mgijima in Chris Hani; independent-Kortman 57% (37%) ANC 42% (38%) EFF 1% (6%)

The setting: Tarkastad is between Komani and Cradock on the R61 road. This small farming town is in the Karoo region of this sprawling municipality whose seat of power is in Komani. Enoch Mgijima Municipality is part of the Chris Hani District. There were two by-elections in Chris Hani in the last round on 16 March, when the ANC dominated the opposition,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X