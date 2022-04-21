South Africa: Independent and EFF Candidates Deliver Big Blows to ANC in Two Races

analysis

It is incredibly difficult to beat the ANC in a Chris Hani District by-election, so local teacher Martha Kortman's victory is a huge achievement.

It was a tough by-election night for the ANC as the EFF took a ward from the ruling party in Pampierstad, Phokwane in the Northern Cape, while an educator and an independent candidate won a seat from the ANC in the town of Tarkastad in Enoch Mgijima in the Eastern Cape. It was not all doom and gloom for the ANC as it prevailed in a competitive eThekwini seat, previously represented by the party. The DA held onto its ward in a very competitive race in Wolseley in Witzenberg in the Western Cape.

Eastern Cape

Ward 33 (Tarkastad, Zola) in Enoch Mgijima in Chris Hani; independent-Kortman 57% (37%) ANC 42% (38%) EFF 1% (6%)

The setting: Tarkastad is between Komani and Cradock on the R61 road. This small farming town is in the Karoo region of this sprawling municipality whose seat of power is in Komani. Enoch Mgijima Municipality is part of the Chris Hani District. There were two by-elections in Chris Hani in the last round on 16 March, when the ANC dominated the opposition,...