South Africa: Presidency Postpones Eastern Cape Visit to Assess Flood Damage

press release

Postponement of Eastern Cape visit

President Cyril Ramaphosa's planned visit to the Eastern Cape on Thursday, 21 April 2022, to assess flood damage around Port St Johns, has been postponed.

The Presidency announced earlier today that the President would visit Port St Johns tomorrow.

The postponement will allow provincial authorities to continue assessments of community needs and gather data that will inform a future engagement between the President, the province, local government and other stakeholders.

A new date will be announced in due course.