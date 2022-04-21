Sierra Leone/Nigeria: AFCON 2023 Qualification Draw - Leone Stars to Face Nigeria Super Eagles Again

Sierra Leone national team, Leone Stars will again face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Group A of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Leone Stars other opponents in the Group includes Guinea Bissau and the winners between Sao Tome and Principe and Mauritius.

The draw which was held on Tuesday in South Africa was steered by the Confederation of African Football director of competitions Samson Adamu while South African football great Lucas Radebe and former Cote d'Ivoire international Salomon Kalou helped administered the function as African teams learned their opponents en route to the biennial African football showpiece billed for Cote d'Ivoire.

There will be 32 nations looking to qualify for the African football showpiece and Sierra Leone who made their third appearance in the tournament in Cameron the last time would be looking for their second successive qualification.

While the Super Eagles would be hoping to qualify for the competition for the 20th time and they must negotiate their way past the Leone Stars, the Falcons and True Parrots Team as well as the Djurtus - a team they faced in Cameroon 2021 Afcon.

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers will start in June 2022.