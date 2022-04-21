Sierra Leone: Baton Bearers Confirmed for 2022 Queen's Baton Around England

21 April 2022
Concord Times (Freetown)

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games has confirmed the thousands of inspirational people from communities across England who will take on the role of Batonbearer in the Queen's Baton Relay this summer.

During its tour of Commonwealth nations and territories, the Queen's Baton will arrive back in England on 2 June 2022 for a four-day visit to London, coinciding with The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend, before resuming the international journey. It later returns to England on 4 July to commence a 25-day tour across all remaining regions. The Relay will culminate at the Alexander Stadium on 28 July for the Opening Ceremony, where the Queen's Message will be read aloud, signifying the official start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The confirmation of Batonbearers comes following the public nomination campaign in January 2022, from which approximately 8,000 nominations for were submitted

