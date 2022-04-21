Africa: UBA Sierra Leone Congratulates Little Miss Africa

UBA Sierra Leone team shares hearty congratulations to Rejoice Terefa Kamara for emerging as the winner of the Little Miss Africa 2022 which was hosted in Uganda on the 15th April 2022.

The team acknowledges the great potentials which the country has in its children and young population as showcased in the stellar performance by the 5-year-old talented mix of a musician, actress and model who goes by the stage name Terry Kay.

Rejoice Terefa Kamara is the first Sierra Leonean little princess that made it to the Continental Grand finale of Little Miss Africa 2022.

At UBA, our aim to do well financially is much fulfilled when we also give back to the societies where the bank operates. Through our UBA Foundation, we are happy to have provided sponsorship support to Rejoice Terefa Kamara facilitating her laudable participation at the just concluded LITTLE MISS AFRICA 2022.

Moreover, what remains the good news, is that UBA is the first bank to open a Savings Account for this beautiful princess with our UBA Kiddies Account.

UBA is committed to being a socially responsible bank and role model for all businesses in Africa. As the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the UBA Group, UBA Foundation is committed to the socio-economic betterment of the communities in which the bank operates, focusing on development in the areas of Education, Environment, Economic Empowerment and Special Projects. The UBA Foundation was incorporated in January 2004.