Sierra Leone: Premier League Clubs Medics Applaud Slfa for Medical Training

Sierra Leone Premier League club's medics have showered praises on the executive of the country's Football Association for introducing a two-day medical course for Premier Leagues.

The course which was conducted by Belgian born Leone Stars Sport-care Therapist Joris De Vos was done in two phases; the first started on the 8th April 2022 and the second phase ended on the 12th April 2022.

One of the participant, Arnold Nakata Jackson from Mighty Blackpool FC medic team said he learnt a lot of new things from the training and he is ready to give what he has learnt to his club by implementing them on the players and other colleagues.

He promised that the fans and Sierra Leoneans will see vast improvement in his club in the area of medics.

Abdul Karim Kalokoh from FC Johansen, said the training is a stepping stone to football medics work in Sierra Leone and that they are looking forward to further collaboration with the technical team of the senior national team, Leone Stars as well as SLFA.

He added that the training will be a developmental background in the medical field which when implemented in the field of play will raise the bars in football in Sierra Leone.

SLFA Media Officer, Liamin Tarawallie, said the experience gained from the delayed African Cup of Nations in Cameroon early this year was the springboard to have the Belgian born Sport-care Therapist to hold a two day seminar at the SLFA Secretariat in Freetown with the medical personnels of all the fifteen Premier League Clubs in Sierra Leone.

The Belgian born therapeutic expert was invited by the football association to help improve the standard of sport care in the Sierra Leone football.

Before the kickstart of the training Joris witnessed few Premier League matches to experience how football medical teams and therapists carry out their responsibilities during professional matches.