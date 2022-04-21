Sierra Leone: Former Swasal President Gives Back to Swasal Through Sama Foundation

Not-for-profit organisation, SAMA Foundation on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 donated 18 pairs of jerseys, socks and a suitcase to the Sports Writers Association of Sierra Leone (SWASAL) at its Campbell Street headquarters in Freetown.

Sheku Saccoh Turay, the National Coordinator of SAMA Foundation in Sierra Leone made the presentation on behalf of the organisation to the SWASAL President, Sahr Morris Junior, and briefly underscored that SAMA foundation was established by Bundu Hayes a former President of SWASAL.

he noted that, "Bundu Hayes as the CEO of the foundation has over the years been donating assorted sporting gears to referees, youthful as well as veteran sporting clubs nationwide. But he has decided this time to donate to the nation's elite Sports Writers Association to bail them out of extra spending whenever they're invited to play football matches."

Asked if the foundation is planning to also replicate a similar gesture to the regional bodies of SWASAL, Turay replied, "Yes it's our intention to do so as time goes by when our sponsor would have given us additional support."

President of SWASAL thanked the SAMA Foundation for the donation, hailed the foundation's CEO for his generosity towards an Association he once served, and called on other members of the public to follow suit.

For SWASAL Organising Secretary, Desmond Tunde Coker, "the donation is timely and will bail out the Association from struggling and spending extra to rent and mostly buy jerseys to honour invitations to football showpieces."

Coker assured that the Association will make good use of the donated sporting gear and suitcase and pleaded for more support from former President and Executive members that have once served the Association as well as institutions and other members of the public.