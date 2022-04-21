Ghana: South Korea Donates Covid-19 Kits, Logistics to Ghana

Government on Wednesday received diagnostic kits and vaccine deployment logistics from the Republic of Korea to aid its COVID-19 response measures.

The donation, to the tune of 748,000 dollars, comprised 63,000 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test detection kit, test swab and stool respectively as well as 150,000 Auto Disabled Syringe, 10,625 safety boxes and 100 vaccine carriers.

It formed part of a grant agreement signed between the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Ministry of Health (MoH) last year, to support Ghana's COVID-19 response.

The South Korea Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Lim Jung-Taek, who handed over the items, commended the Ghanaian government for effectively managing the pandemic, leading to decline in cases that resulted in the ease of restrictions.

He said as most countries returned to normalcy from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Korea aimed at tailoring its support to meet present needs of its partners including Ghana.

"As Ghana is transitioning from an active phase of the pandemic, as evidenced by the opening of its borders, the availability of ample vaccine stocks, higher vaccination rate and the resumption of public activities at full capacity, the Government of Korea is also tailoring its support to appropriately respond to the current dynamics of the country," he said.

The Country Director of KOICA, Mr Mooheon Kong said "as long as health delivery remains core to our mandate, KOICA Ghana is committed to partnering Ghana to achieve its Universal Health Coverage (UHC) targets."

"I wish to assure you of our long-lasting commitment to strengthen the cooperative ties in the area of health and create a dynamic partnership between our countries," he stated.

Receiving the items, the Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, thanked the Korean Government for its continued support to strengthening health interventions in Ghana.

He noted that the items would help strengthen the health system and support the country's COVID-19 response strategy.

"The Government of Ghana is appreciative of this gesture and pledges to make efficient use of the donated items and will also ensure that they are distributed to the priority areas," he assured.

Meanwhile, about 13.7 million COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered nationwide with 9.2 million receiving at least a dose and about 5.5 million fully vaccinated.