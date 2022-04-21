Ghana: All Saints Lutheran Church, Anyaa Excel in Easter Games

The Lutheran Media Ministry Ghana (LMMG) in partnership with the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Ghana (ELCG) on Monday climaxed their Easter celebrations with fun games at the Legon Ajax Park in Accra.

The event attracted seven branches of the ELCG from Accra and competed in events such as 100m race, 50m walk, thread and needle, filling the bottle, eating competition, musical chairs, draw your sword,tug-of-strength, sack race, ludo, draft, cards, lime and spoon race and soccer.

The branches included the All Saints Lutheran Church Anyaa, St. Paul's Lutheran Church Kanda, St. Peters Lutheran Church Madina, Trinity Lutheran Church Tema, St. Andrews Lutheran Church Gbawe, Resurrection Lutheran Church Sota and Calvary Lutheran Church Ashaiman.

At the end of the games, All Saints Lutheran Church, Anyaa emerged winners of the games followed by Andrews Lutheran Church, Gbawe in second place.

In an interview with the Times Sports, the Programmes Manager of LMMG, Kwasi Nyamekye Sarpong said the programme formed part of the church's yearly activities to strengthen their internal evangelism, fellowship and exercise the body for healthy living.

"As a ministry we're into propagating the gospel of Jesus Christ, so we use this opportunity every year to bring all our churches together instead of having their separate picnics in their respective places. We converge here to have fun and fellowship," he added.

He called on all followers of Christ to view the Easter season as a time for regeneration and take their Christian life serious.

The President of the ELCG, Reverend John Shadrack Donkoh said aside the outdoor activities, the church also embarked on some major programmes such as a gospel based radio programme, bible correspondence course and rural evangelism and many others.

The Acting General Secretary of ELCG, Rev Edward Sereko-Younge on his part, entreated Ghanaians who use the period to rededicate themselves to Christ as Easter was meant for regeneration.