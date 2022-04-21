Ghana: BAG Opens Nomination for National Committee Members

The Badminton Association of Ghana (BAG) is set to recruit 15 volunteers to perform various roles in a special national committee to be set up soon.

Consequently, it is inviting applications from badminton enthusiasts across the country interested as BAG embarks on its badminton development agenda.

Mr Evans Yeboah, President of BAG, told the Times Sports that interested persons could submit a current resume and statement on why they want to serve on a particular committee to the association's website, nominations@ghanabadminton.org with deadline set for May 4, 2022.

Under the special national committee, he said that interested persons will work in several sub-committees including the National Premier League, technical, development, media, marketing and communication, sponsorship, Badminton in Schools project, medical, high performance, legal and governance and the Women and Girls project.

The move he said, forms part of efforts by the association to be more inclusive, with a more diverse working group.

"In line with our 2027 Strategic Mission Plan, these diverse working groups will focus on achieving an action plan with the aim to increase representation with key focus on quality, skills and experience as well as great badminton people who add value rather than hitting numbers and quotas," he stressed.