Ghana: Bomoakpole Win Ellembelle Dist. Football Tourney

21 April 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Bomoakpole , a community in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region at the weekend emerged winners of the inaugural edition of a special Unity Cup tournament held at the Asasetre Park.

For their sweat, the winners were presented with a giant trophy, gold medals and cash prize of GH¢500.

Nkroful were first runners-up of the eight-team tournament, walking away with medals and cash prize of GH¢300, while the third-placed team - Tandan, settled for GH¢200.

Organised by the Comrades Club, the fiercely-fought games also featured Akropong (fourth-placed), Asasetre, Nvelesolo, Adubrim and Nyamebekyere.

According to the founder and president of the Comrades Club, Mr Mathias Bonzo Ewereko, the tournament was put together to foster unity among the communities in the Ellembelle District.

"Football is a great unifier and we believe this momentous event will strengthen the relationship among the communities," he told the Times Sports.

He said plans were afoot to expand the competition in subsequent years.

Bomoakpole's Dominic Cudjoe Adams was adjudged the best player of the tournament.

