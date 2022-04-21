Ghana: GARFA Calls On GT Accra Police Commander

A delegation from the Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) led by the Chairman, Mr Samuel Aboabire on Wednesday called on the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Iddi Seidu.

The meeting was to liaise with the Command to beef up security at the venues for the ongoing second round GARFA Division Two League.

Accompanied by theGARFA Security Committee Chairperson, DCOP Lydia Donkor,the visit was occasioned by the patches of violence conducts recorded in the first round of the competition.

Addressing the guests, DCOP Seidu Iddi assured of the readiness of the regional police outfit to combat all crimes, protect lives and properties at any corner of the Greater Accra Region.

He warned that culprits would be made to face the full rigors of the law.

He advised fans to be law abiding irrespective of one's status, tribe or location to avoid clashes with law enforcement officers.

Mr. Samuel Aboabire expressed gratitude to the Regional Commander and his team for the assurance and readiness to salvage football from miscreants whose activities have the tendency to put a dent on the image of the game.