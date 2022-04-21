Ghana: Bechem United Boss Urges FA to Deal With Betting Menace

The bankroller of Ghana Premier League (GPL) side, Bechem United, Mr. Kingsley Owusu Achau, popularly known as 'Agama', has asked the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to find a way to deal with the emerging leakage of match outcomes for betting purposes.

According to Agama, the menace of predicting outcomes of league matches have become very rampant in the GPL; indicating the need for the FA to identify the perpetrators and bring them to book to preserve the sanity of the competition.

Agama's call follows the weekend's prediction of the outcome of the Bechem United versus Eleven Wonders match by a 'bet guru' which went viral.

"We must not be comfortable if people would predict outcomes like this and see them happen. It means that some people are working 'underground' to make our efforts go waste."

Speaking in an interview with Accra based radio station, Asempa on Tuesday, Mr. Owusu Achau said betting in the GPL games has become very intense, stretching to the previous season where a match between Inter Allies and AshantiGold generated controversy following allegation of match fixing.

"We must show some concern about this if we want our Premier League to be considered among the best around."

According to him, the FA must be firm in the way they deal with the matter and advised club administrators to shun those activities he described as illegal.

In his view, the referee for the game, Ibrahim Abdulai, must be invited by the Referees Appointment Committee to answer questions on what transpired in the game.