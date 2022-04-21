Ghana: Ankomah Named Ghana Rugby League Representative to Kenyaroo

President and founder of the Accra Majestics Rugby League Club, Rachel Ankomah has been appointed as Ghana's sole Ambassador for Kenyaroo, a registered business based in Australia, Queensland which undertakes Rugby League School programmes, clinics and pathways to the country rugby league.

Rachel who doubles as the Municipal Sports Director for the Krowor Municipal Assembly, will work directly with Kenyaroo to establish elite athletes from Ghana into the NRLW Australian Rugby League Competition.

In an interview with the Times Sports, the Assistant Coach of the Accra Majestics club was elated with the appointment and promised to bring out the best from the Rugby League in Ghana.

"Honestly I'm overwhelmed with joy. This is the first of its kind in Ghana Rugby League.

"Basically, It's expected of me to promote Kenyaroo on all my social media platforms and websites, liaise with them to progress elite rugby league players from Ghana for the potential acceptance within the National Rugby League Women's Competition in Australia," she said.

With over three years as a rugby league player and having served in several positions, she said the role will mandate her to perform administrative and technical duties including recruiting exceptional rugby players and assisting them secure careers in Australia.

Rachel also works with the National Sports Authority (NSA) as a Sports Development Officer and was adjudged the Ghana Youth Awards Sports Personality in 2021.