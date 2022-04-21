Ghana: Gyan - Treat Players Fairly

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan wants players to be 'treated fairly' as suggestions that Ghana is seeking to recruit players eligible to play for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

With Ghana having secured a place in Qatar, speculation has grown that a number of players, including Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eddie Nketiah and Mohammed Salisu could be drafted into the team for the tournament in November.

Gyan, speaking on Asaase Radio asked for players to be treated fairly and for any new player to be made to prove themselves before being selected.

Asamoah used the story of his brother as a case in point, speaking of how Baffour Gyan gave up on football after he was put on standby in 2006 despite playing most of the qualifiers for the Black Stars.

Asamoah added that Baffour lost all interest in football after that unless his brother was involved.

"It happened to my brother. In 2006, he played 90 per cent of the qualifiers and then they brought strikers who had never played one game. He was on standby. That was when my brother gave up on football. He doesn't follow football, he doesn't watch it, he doesn't like it, and he's purely a businessman. Sometimes people have to be treated fairly,"Asamoah Gyan said.

"No player would like to be [left out] especially having played all the games. When these players come, they don't even play one game. They just sit on the bench, get their bonuses and go, they don't compete. If they bring these players, they have to show us something, they have to prove to people that they deserve to get into the team, that's all I want. We all want the national team to be better."