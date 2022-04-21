Ghana: Gyan - Treat Players Fairly

21 April 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan wants players to be 'treated fairly' as suggestions that Ghana is seeking to recruit players eligible to play for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

With Ghana having secured a place in Qatar, speculation has grown that a number of players, including Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eddie Nketiah and Mohammed Salisu could be drafted into the team for the tournament in November.

Gyan, speaking on Asaase Radio asked for players to be treated fairly and for any new player to be made to prove themselves before being selected.

Asamoah used the story of his brother as a case in point, speaking of how Baffour Gyan gave up on football after he was put on standby in 2006 despite playing most of the qualifiers for the Black Stars.

Asamoah added that Baffour lost all interest in football after that unless his brother was involved.

"It happened to my brother. In 2006, he played 90 per cent of the qualifiers and then they brought strikers who had never played one game. He was on standby. That was when my brother gave up on football. He doesn't follow football, he doesn't watch it, he doesn't like it, and he's purely a businessman. Sometimes people have to be treated fairly,"Asamoah Gyan said.

"No player would like to be [left out] especially having played all the games. When these players come, they don't even play one game. They just sit on the bench, get their bonuses and go, they don't compete. If they bring these players, they have to show us something, they have to prove to people that they deserve to get into the team, that's all I want. We all want the national team to be better."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X