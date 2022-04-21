Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Commiserates With Bishop Dag Howard-Mills

21 April 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

President Akufo-Addo (Left), sympathizing with Bishop Dag Heward-Mills

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday commiserated with Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, founder of Lighthouse Group of Churches, on the death of his son.

President Akufo-Addo expressed condolence to Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and his family for the tragic loss of David Heward-Mills.

The President wished the Bishop and his family the strength, comfort and love of the Almighty in these difficult times.

According to a circular issued to members of the Church to announce his death, Dr David Howard-Mills died in the United States at age 32 after a short illness.

David worked as a Resident Physician at Prisma Health, Columbia, United States of America, for almost two years.

Until his death, David was a Research Physician at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston.

