Sudan Revolutionary Front - 'There Is No Stability Without the Extradition of Criminals'

Juba — The chairman of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), El Hadi Idris, has renewed his party's commitment in extraditing violators of human rights to the "International Criminal Court or the Special Court on the Crimes of the War in Darfur", as per the criminal extradition clause in the Juba Peace Agreement.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga, the chairman stated, "there is no value to Juba Peace Agreement, without adhering to its extradition clause". He went on to add, "there is no transitional justice, democratic transition, or stability without extradition".

El Hadi, who was the former leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement-Transitional Council, succeeding Minni Minawi as chairman of the SRF in 2019, stated that the "dialogue around extradition needed to be continued among other parties".