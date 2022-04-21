Sudan Revolutionary Front - 'There Is No Stability Without the Extradition of Criminals'

21 April 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Juba — The chairman of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), El Hadi Idris, has renewed his party's commitment in extraditing violators of human rights to the "International Criminal Court or the Special Court on the Crimes of the War in Darfur", as per the criminal extradition clause in the Juba Peace Agreement.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga, the chairman stated, "there is no value to Juba Peace Agreement, without adhering to its extradition clause". He went on to add, "there is no transitional justice, democratic transition, or stability without extradition".

El Hadi, who was the former leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement-Transitional Council, succeeding Minni Minawi as chairman of the SRF in 2019, stated that the "dialogue around extradition needed to be continued among other parties".

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X