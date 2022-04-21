Sudan: Intelligence Authorities Torture and Arrest Activist

El Gedaref / Khartoum — Intelligence authorities tortured and arrested Musab El Hadi, a member of the El Gedaref Resistance Committee, at 9:00 a.m before releasing him later on at 17:00 p.m, on Tuesday.

The El Gedaref Resistance Committee condemned the arrest of El Hadi, saying that "he was beaten, tortured, and threatened by the intelligence authorities". According to the committee, El Hadi was accused by the authorities as "defaming individual intelligence personnel".

Homes of the Darfur lawyers stormed in Khartoum

In Khartoum, the Darfur lawyers Commission revealed that a number of their homes were raided by the authorities who were in four-wheel drive vehicles.

In a statement by the lawyers, Abdelmalek Moussa El Haj Yousef was raided three times in the past week and authorities "terrorised his elderly and diabetic mother".

They added that, "the ongoing and repeated prosecutions and arrests of lawyers and activists, reveals the hypocrisy behind Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan's statements to release all detainees within a short period of time".