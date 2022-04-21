South Africa: Home Affairs Sends SA Man's Ukrainian Wife and Little Boy Back to Conflict-Torn Country

analysis

More than 41,500km and R150,000 later, Rustenburg man still hasn't got his Ukrainian wife and son home.

A South African man has so far travelled 41,500km and spent more than R150,000 trying to get his new Ukrainian wife and three-year-old son into South Africa and out of danger back home. But because of the intransigence and apparent confusion of South African immigration authorities, she and their son are still in Ukraine, just as it faces a new offensive from Russia.

Roan Lindsey, a diesel mechanic from Rustenburg, had planned to marry Marta, whom he had met in Ukraine in December 2020, in April in her home town of Kamianets-Podilskyi in western Ukraine. Then Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February and telescoped their plans. In early March he travelled to Ukraine to fetch Marta and Marat and bring them back to South Africa to start their life together here.

They travelled to Copenhagen to get married and then to Budapest to get South African visas for Marta and Marat. This time South African bureaucracy intervened.

When they arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on 2 April, immigration officials would not allow Marta and Marat into South Africa, Lindsey told...